Taxes made simple

We‘re here to optimize your taxes, so you can save time and money.

Get Started

What makes us different

Personal Advising

Personal Advising

Ask us anything! We’re tax experts, so you don’t have to be. You have a team for all your tax needs.

Year-Round Availability

Year-Round Availability

Here all year to help you make the best tax decisions. Schedule a one-on-one with an advisor anytime.

Transparent Pricing

Transparent Pricing

We eliminated hourly rates and surprises with a simple one-time fee and you pay when you file!

How it works

Step 1

Answer a few questions

Give us a few minutes of your time and some details about your financial life.

Learn More

Answer a few questions

Get your quote

Answer a few questions, so we can provide you with a price estimate.

Get matched

Create an account and get matched with your tax advisors.

Start filing

Choose a tax year and give us a few details of your financial life.

Step 2

Upload your documents

Send in your tax documents through your dashboard anytime, anywhere.

Learn More

Upload your documents

Gather your documents

Collect your tax documents, such as your W2, 1099, or K‑1.

Snap a few photos

Take a picture or scan your docs. Whatever is easiest for you.

Upload to Visor

Upload your docs through your dashboard. We‘ll keep them safe.

Step 3

We’ll take care of the rest

Relax, knowing we’re maximizing every possible deduction.

Learn More

We’ll take care of the rest

Calculate your refund

Your CPA will be working to prepare your return and get the most back.

Review and sign

Look through your return and sign when you're happy and ready.

File and pay

You only pay when you file. Push a button and submit your taxes.

This is our technology

Visor’s intelligent application empowers our advisors with data-driven insights.
Log in to our website and benefit from direct access to your team.
Intuitive Design

Intuitive Design

Safe & Secure Data

Safe & Secure Data

Intelligent Algorithms

Intelligent Algorithms

Never worry about taxes again

We’ll take care of the details, so you don’t have to.

Get Started